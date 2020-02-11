wrestling / News
Various News: JR Kratos vs. Erik Hammer Set for Bloodsport III, Joey Janela vs. Alex Zayne in Detroit, Ken Shamrock Celebrates Birthday
– Game Changer Wrestling has JR Kratos vs. Erik Hammer at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport III. The event is scheduled for April 2 at The Courtyard for The Cuban Club in Tampa, Florida. You can check out the announcement below.
*BLOODSPORT Update*
2 more join the field for BLOODSPORT in Tampa!
JR KRATOS
+
ERIK HAMMER
Plus
Mox vs Barnett
Minoru vs Dickinson
Jeff Cobb
Davey Boy Jr
Killer Kelly
+more
Josh Barnett's Bloodsport III
Thurs 4/2 – 8pm
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/YxurbQAcrI
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 11, 2020
– GCW has also announced Joey Janela vs. Alex Zayn for the upcoming Guilty Conscience event. It’s scheduled for March 21 in Detroit, Michigan.
*3/21 DETROIT UPDATE!*
Just Signed
JOEY JANELA
vs
ALEX ZAYNE
Get Tix:https://t.co/owAeSHyIyw
Also
GAGE
MANCER
BLAKE
JORDAN
PAGE
KAT
AJ GRAY
COLON
KING
GCW presents
Guilty Conscience
Sat 3/21 – 8pm
Lincoln Park MI
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/A8erg9V0xg
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 11, 2020
– Former WWE Superstar and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock celebrates his birthday today He turns 56 years old. Also for today’s wrestling birthdays, former TNA/Impact talent Hernandez turns 47.
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett Gives His Side Of Holding Up Vince McMahon For Money In 1999
- Melina Reveals Who Called Her About WWE Return Last Year
- Jim Ross Recalls Sting’s Clash of Champions X Injury Derailing WCW Storylines, Lex Luger Replacing Sting Against Ric Flair
- Cody Hall Withdraws From DDT Pro Wrestling Tour Over Social Media Post