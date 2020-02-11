wrestling / News

Various News: JR Kratos vs. Erik Hammer Set for Bloodsport III, Joey Janela vs. Alex Zayne in Detroit, Ken Shamrock Celebrates Birthday

February 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Game Changer Wrestling has JR Kratos vs. Erik Hammer at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport III. The event is scheduled for April 2 at The Courtyard for The Cuban Club in Tampa, Florida. You can check out the announcement below.

– GCW has also announced Joey Janela vs. Alex Zayn for the upcoming Guilty Conscience event. It’s scheduled for March 21 in Detroit, Michigan.

– Former WWE Superstar and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock celebrates his birthday today He turns 56 years old. Also for today’s wrestling birthdays, former TNA/Impact talent Hernandez turns 47.

