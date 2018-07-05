Various News: Juice Robinson On His Growth Since NXT, Jim Johnston Added to Starrcast

– Juice Robinson spoke with Sports Illustrated and reflected on his growth as a talent since he was with NXT as CJ Parker. Robinson said thatr he’s grown in confidence and has proven himself to fans.

“If you rewind my career back to NXT when I was CJ Parker, I came out there with a bunch of colors in my hair and a bunch of colors in my gear, I danced, I was flamboyant, over-the-top, and they ate me alive and booed the s— out of me,” said Robinson. “I hadn’t proven myself to them. I didn’t show them I was a good worker. Now fast-forward to 2018. I have the confidence, I’ve proved to Japan that I love this and I’m going to wrestle my ass off for as long as I can here. I’m being myself and I’m not playing a character, and I think people can relate to that. Now American fans are starting to see my work again. All of a sudden, they’re saying, ‘Juice Robinson? He doesn’t suck anymore.’ I love wrestling so much there was no way I wouldn’t be good at it. Otherwise, I’d die trying.”

– Former WWE composer Jim Johnston has been added to the lineup for Starrcast. The convention takes place during All In weekend in September:

.@primetimemooney with @SeanMooneyWho presents an exclusive #Starrcast event: Behind the Themes with Jim Johnston! Jim Johnston makes his first ever non-WWE appearance & it’s your chance at meeting an icon! A few Gold Bracelets remain at https://t.co/VShyAsTu00! @ALL_IN_2018 pic.twitter.com/smAbeNfNxe — Starrcast ‘18 (@Starrcast18) July 5, 2018