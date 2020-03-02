wrestling / News

Various News: Jun Akiyama To Guest Coach At Performance Center, Rob Schamberger Gets Daily Vlog, Asuka Goes To Irish Pub

March 2, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jun Akiyama

– All Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Jun Akiyama is set to be a guest coach for the WWE Performance Center from May 12-22.

– WWE-associated artist Rob Schamberger has his only daily Wrestlemania vlog, and you can see the first very episode below.

– Asuka has posted a new video to our Youtube channel in which she visits an Irish pub.

