Various News: Jun Akiyama To Guest Coach At Performance Center, Rob Schamberger Gets Daily Vlog, Asuka Goes To Irish Pub
March 2, 2020
– All Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Jun Akiyama is set to be a guest coach for the WWE Performance Center from May 12-22.
秋山準選手がＷＷＥパフォーマンスセンターのゲストコーチに！
5/12～22まで米国ＷＷＥパフォーマンスセンターへゲストコーチとして参ります。
・パフォーマンスセンターの視察、及び現地選手の指導
・ＮＸＴ大会TV収録視察
・ＨＨＨ氏との会談
詳細→https://t.co/VBwQQMq9y8#ajpw #ajpwtv #WWE pic.twitter.com/h9j4F6Nf3Q
— 全日本プロレス/alljapan (@alljapan_pw) March 2, 2020
– WWE-associated artist Rob Schamberger has his only daily Wrestlemania vlog, and you can see the first very episode below.
– Asuka has posted a new video to our Youtube channel in which she visits an Irish pub.
