wrestling / News
Various News: Jungle Boy Praises Aubrey Edwards, New Matches Set for Dragon Gate Card on Nov. 4
– AEW wrestler Jungle Boy had high praise for referee Aubrey Edwards today on Twitter. You can check out that tweet below.
@RefAubrey = baddest woman on the roster. https://t.co/Ns3urdDR0g
— Jungleboy (@boy_myth_legend) October 12, 2019
– Dragon Gate has announced Yasushi Kanda and Ryo Saito will face Eita & Big R Shimizu for the Open the Twin Gate titles on the upcoming Nov. 4 card. Also, Kaito Ishida will face Open the Brave Gate champion Susumu Yokosuka for the title.
【Breaking news from Kyoto】
Kaito Ishida challenged Open the Brave Gate champion Susumu Yokosuka to a title match. The champion accepted and the match has been set for November 4th in Osaka at #TheGateOfDestiny2019!#dragongate#DragonGateNetwork
— Dragon Gate English (@DragonGateEN) October 12, 2019
【Breaking】
Yasushi Kanda & Ryo Saito will challenge Eita & Big R Shimizu for the Open the Twin Gate championships on November 4th at #TheGateOfDestiny2019#dragongate#DragonGateNetwork
— Dragon Gate English (@DragonGateEN) October 12, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Odds Released For Possible Hulk Hogan vs. Vince McMahon Match At Wrestlemania
- Eric Bischoff on Who Tended to Stir Things Up With Goldberg Backstage in WCW, Why They Did It
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Laughed About Reaction to Hell in a Cell Main Event, Original Plans For Finish
- Luke Harper Claimed WWE Threatened to Fine Him in His Twitter Bio Before Editing It