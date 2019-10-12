wrestling / News

Various News: Jungle Boy Praises Aubrey Edwards, New Matches Set for Dragon Gate Card on Nov. 4

October 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Aubrey Edwards AEW All Out

– AEW wrestler Jungle Boy had high praise for referee Aubrey Edwards today on Twitter. You can check out that tweet below.

– Dragon Gate has announced Yasushi Kanda and Ryo Saito will face Eita & Big R Shimizu for the Open the Twin Gate titles on the upcoming Nov. 4 card. Also, Kaito Ishida will face Open the Brave Gate champion Susumu Yokosuka for the title.

