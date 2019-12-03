Various News: Jushin Liger Addresses Osaka One Last Time, AAW Announces 2020 Schedule, World Tag League Highlights

– During yesterday’s NJPW World Tag League 2019 event in Osaka, Japan, Jushin Liger addressed the crowd after his match. Liger was in action, teaming with Kota Ibushi and Tiger Mask in a losing effort to Kazuchika Okada and Roppongi 3K. You can check out the video of Liger addressing the Osaka crowd for one final time before he retires early next year at the Tokyo Dome below. The opponent for Jushin Liger for his final match at Wrestle Kingdom 14 Night 2 has not yet been announced. This will be Liger’s retirement match.

– AAW has announced its schedule of events for next year. You can check out the promotion’s 2020 listing below.

2020 Schedule

1/24 – Logan Square

2/21 – Logan Square

3/20 – Logan Square

4/17 – @BourbonSt115

5/16 – Logan Square

6/12 – @BourbonSt115

7/11 – @BourbonSt115

8/7 – @BourbonSt115

9/3 – Logan Square

9/4 – Logan Square

10/2 – Logan Square

11/28 – Logan Square

12/26 – @BourbonSt115

– Below are some more highlights and promos from the NJPW World Tag League 2019.



