Various News: Jushin Liger Getting New Action Figure This Fall, Tag Match Set for Beyond Wrestling Wear Sunscreen, Jeremy Padawer on AEW Unrestricted

– NJPW and Storm Collectibles have revealed another new action figure for the legendary Jushin Liger. The figure is due out later this fall and will feature new colors showcasing the final active years of Liger’s wrestling career. You can check out some new images for the Storm Collectibles Jushin Liger figure below.

Feast your eyes on the latest Jyushin Thunder Liger collectible from @stormcohk! Coming in autumn, the new figure celebrates the last active years of Liger's legendary career!https://t.co/sEBg1Dxsff#njpw pic.twitter.com/W6fBYlkYSL — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 18, 2020

– Beyond Wrestling has announced a new tag team match for the upcoming Wear Sunscreen event. Myron Reed and Jordan Oliver will team up against Christian Casanova and Tasha Steelz. The card is slated for Sunday, August 23 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. You can view the match announcement below.

– AEW released the video for the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted Podcast, which features AEW Unrivaled mastermind Jeremy Padawer, who is Jazwares Partner. You can check out that video below.