Various News: Juventud Guerrera Hypes His Match On This Week’s AEW Dynamite, Bollywood Boyz On Talk Is Jericho
– Juventud Guerrera recently took to Twitter to continue to hype up his match with Chris Jericho on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. In the video, Guerrera sends a message to Jericho while also noting that he wants to hear the crowd fully behind The Juice.
As previously noted, Guerrera said previously that he would be dedicating the match to Eddie Guerrero.
#TheJuiceisback 2 @aewontnt @allelitewrestling @the_mjf I GOT THIS !!!
@chrisjerichofozzy #TheJuice 💥🍊 Is JUICY THAN EVER !!!
I See U Next Wednesday #AEW #whenthejuicesaisothejuicemakeso Thank U #Juicyfam we make this posible 🙏 #LETSGETJUICY 👏🏽 👏🏽 #JUVY #JUVY #JUVY 💯 pic.twitter.com/jzPlTf69nm
— ¨ THE JUICE ¨🍊 is THE MAKER (@JUVENTUDGUERRE2) August 1, 2021
– The Bollywood Boyz appeared on a recent edition of Talk is Jericho, and Jericho has released a new clip from the interview, with the trio discussing the Punjabi Prison Match and more.
