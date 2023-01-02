wrestling / News
Various News: KAIRI and Shinsuke Nakamura Meet Backstage At NOAH Event, Sami Zayn Picks His Match of the Year, Schedule For NJPW on AXS TV This Month
– KAIRI was backstage at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year yesterday and posed for photos with WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura.
2023⇆2018⏳
奇跡を、心震える試合を本当にありがとうございました。#Backstage #respect pic.twitter.com/IXqxNfnw0C
— KAIRI /カイリ🏴☠️ (@KAIRI_official) January 1, 2023
– Sami Zayn picked his match with Johnny Knoxville at Wrestlemania 38 as his match of the year.
MOTY. Happy new year. pic.twitter.com/AZPzV26zYd
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) January 1, 2023
– The next three weeks of NJPW on AXS TV include:
January 5: IWGP Heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega – Wrestle Kingdom 11 in 2017.
January 12: IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega from Wrestle Kingdom 17 (1/4/23)
January 19: IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada from Wrestle Kingdom 17 (1/4/23).
