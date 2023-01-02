Various News: KAIRI and Shinsuke Nakamura Meet Backstage At NOAH Event, Sami Zayn Picks His Match of the Year, Schedule For NJPW on AXS TV This Month

– KAIRI was backstage at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year yesterday and posed for photos with WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura.

– Sami Zayn picked his match with Johnny Knoxville at Wrestlemania 38 as his match of the year.

– The next three weeks of NJPW on AXS TV include:

January 5: IWGP Heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega – Wrestle Kingdom 11 in 2017.

January 12: IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega from Wrestle Kingdom 17 (1/4/23)

January 19: IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada from Wrestle Kingdom 17 (1/4/23).