Various News: Kairi Sane Expresses Her Appreciation for Paige, WWE Remembers Ultimate Warrior on His Birthday
– Former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane, who now goes by the nickname KAIRI, expressed her appreciation and respect for Paige, aka Saraya Knight, in a post on Twitter. Kairi was responding to a previous tweet Paige posted on July 14, confirming her WWE exit, which is on July 7.
Kairi Sane wrote, “I wouldn’t be who I am now if it weren’t for you. I am so glad to have met you! #ThankYouPaige
#Respect” You can view Kairi’s tweet and Paige’s response below:
I wouldn't be who I am now if it weren't for you. I am so glad to have met you!🤍#ThankYouPaige #Respect https://t.co/kVAI6FoHJ2 pic.twitter.com/G8md3moRMJ
— KAIRI /カイリ🏴☠️ (@KAIRI_official) June 15, 2022
— SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) June 16, 2022
– WWE posted a tweet remembering late Hall of Famer, The Ultimate Warrior, on his birthday today:
Remembering The Ultimate Warrior on his birthday pic.twitter.com/Y1EFELKGgF
— WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2022
