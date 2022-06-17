wrestling / News

Various News: Kairi Sane Expresses Her Appreciation for Paige, WWE Remembers Ultimate Warrior on His Birthday

June 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Paige Asuka Kairi Sane Image Credit: WWE

– Former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane, who now goes by the nickname KAIRI, expressed her appreciation and respect for Paige, aka Saraya Knight, in a post on Twitter. Kairi was responding to a previous tweet Paige posted on July 14, confirming her WWE exit, which is on July 7.

Kairi Sane wrote, “I wouldn’t be who I am now if it weren’t for you. I am so glad to have met you! #ThankYouPaige
#Respect” You can view Kairi’s tweet and Paige’s response below:

– WWE posted a tweet remembering late Hall of Famer, The Ultimate Warrior, on his birthday today:

