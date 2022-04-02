wrestling / News
Various News: Kamille Hits Milestone as NWA Women’s Champion, Mia Yim Wants A Match With Janai Kai, Ric Flair Has Face Off With Ricky Morton
– NWA Women’s Champion Kamille has hit a milestone, as she has been the champion for 300 days now. She won the title from Thunder Rosa at When Our Shadows Fall on June 6, 2021.
For 3⃣0⃣0⃣ days @Kamille_brick has held the most prestigious prize in women's professional wrestling – The Burke!
Defeating @SerenaDeeb at #WhenOurShadowsFall on June 6, 2021, she captured the historic championship.
Congrats to the unf***ing-beatable NWA Champion! pic.twitter.com/8ZTmsvQLqc
— NWA (@nwa) April 2, 2022
– In a post on Twitter, Mia Yim said she wanted a match with Janai Kai.
I want to wrestle @Janai_Kai
— Mia Yim (@MiaYim) April 2, 2022
– Ric Flair had a lockup with Ricky Morton at Wrestlecon today.
I Think We’ve Got One More In Us! WOOOOO! @RealRickyMorton pic.twitter.com/v9ESZbQtvU
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 2, 2022
