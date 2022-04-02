wrestling / News

Various News: Kamille Hits Milestone as NWA Women’s Champion, Mia Yim Wants A Match With Janai Kai, Ric Flair Has Face Off With Ricky Morton

April 2, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA Out of the Shadows Image Credit: NWA/Twitter

– NWA Women’s Champion Kamille has hit a milestone, as she has been the champion for 300 days now. She won the title from Thunder Rosa at When Our Shadows Fall on June 6, 2021.

– In a post on Twitter, Mia Yim said she wanted a match with Janai Kai.

– Ric Flair had a lockup with Ricky Morton at Wrestlecon today.

