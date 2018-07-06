Various News: Kane Criticized For Wrestling While Running For Mayor, Latest Edition of Ten Pounds of Gold Focuses On All In

– Knox News reports that Kane is actually receiving criticism for wrestling while he is currently running for mayor in Knox County, Tennessee. His Democratic opponent Linda Haney said he should be talking with his constituents instead of wrestling, especially with early voting starting on July 13. Election Day is on August 2.

She said: “I was really stunned to find out he was still pursuing it. I thought it was in the past. I thought in this crucial time he’d want to be here and be with the people. Being an entertainer doesn’t make you a political figure. It may get you some votes, but I believe people want someone with common sense and who is (ready to lead).”

However, Kane defended his decision to continue with his wrestling career and said that if he wins, he will focus solely on his job as mayor. Both current Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett and former mayor Mike Ragsdale said Kane was preparing for the job seriously.

Kane added: “After I am elected mayor, I’ll be mayor. (Though) I may still do a few special things. I’ve done it for 23 years now and have quite a history, it’ll always be part of my life. I think the question is, if I am taking it seriously, and of course I am. I wouldn’t (be running) if not. I’m sure some people will say that (I’m not focused) and some others will say that’s the coolest thing ever. Again, you can’t make everyone happy. You just do what you can and that’s it … you’re always going to catch criticism no matter what you do.”

– The NWA has released a new edition of their “Ten Pounds of Gold” series, focusing on Nick Aldis’ defending against Cody at All In.