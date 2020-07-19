Various News: Karl Anderson on Impact Debut, Tells Scott D’Amore to Get Him a New Contract, NFL Player Does Wrestling Moves on Kids Into a Pool

– Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows debuted at Impact Wrestling Slammiversary last night after they had announced that they signed with the promotion. Earlier today on Twitter, Karl Anderson commented, #Slammiversary trending number 1 last night …[email protected] might be time to rip that contract up n write a new one.. Will discuss at tv today.. #GoodBrothers are f***in here @IMPACTWRESTLING @The_BigLG”

– FOX Sports released a video of NFL player James Harrison doing wrestling moves on kids into a pool set to John Cena music. You can check out that clip below.