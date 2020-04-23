wrestling / News

Various News: Kayla Braxton Set To Interview Zelina Vega, WWE Stock Update, Tanahashi and Ibushi Slowly Adding More Days To Title Reign Record

April 23, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Kayla Braxton

– Kayla Braxton is set to interview Zelina Vega for her Braxton Beat on WWE Instagram Live at 12 PM ET.

– WWE stock opened at $39.48 per share this morning, a slight drop from what it was yesterday morning.

– Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kota Ibushi passed Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano for combined days as IWGP Heavyweight tag team champions. They are now tied with Michiyoshi Ohara and Tatsutoshi Goto for 44th most in history.

Meanwhile, Hiromu Takahashi passed Ibushi for combined days as IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion and is ninth all-time.

