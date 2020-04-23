wrestling / News
Various News: Kayla Braxton Set To Interview Zelina Vega, WWE Stock Update, Tanahashi and Ibushi Slowly Adding More Days To Title Reign Record
April 23, 2020 | Posted by
– Kayla Braxton is set to interview Zelina Vega for her Braxton Beat on WWE Instagram Live at 12 PM ET.
Well, THIS will be interesting. 👀@Zelina_VegaWWE joins @KaylaBraxtonWWE tomorrow on #TheBraxtonBeat, LIVE at 12pm ET on our @instagram! pic.twitter.com/abBSQaopfw
— WWE (@WWE) April 22, 2020
– WWE stock opened at $39.48 per share this morning, a slight drop from what it was yesterday morning.
– Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kota Ibushi passed Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano for combined days as IWGP Heavyweight tag team champions. They are now tied with Michiyoshi Ohara and Tatsutoshi Goto for 44th most in history.
Meanwhile, Hiromu Takahashi passed Ibushi for combined days as IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion and is ninth all-time.
More Trending Stories
- More Clues Revealed on Smackdown Audio, Adjusted Vocal Audio, Xavier Woods Denies It’s Him Again
- Torrie Wilson Claims Undertaker’s Ex-Wife Tried To Beat Her Up
- Tessa Blanchard and Eddie Edwards Apologize For Missing Impact Wrestling Rebellion
- Arn Anderson Discusses Scott Steiner Confronting Hulk Hogan’s Wife During WrestleMania 31 Weekend, Allegedly Threatening To Kill Hogan