Various News: Kazuchika Okada Named Tokyo Sports 2019 MVP, Sammy Guevara Releases Latest Vlog
December 10, 2019 | Posted by
– Kazuchika Okada is now a four-time Tokyo Sports MVP. The daily sports newspaper has announced its annual Puroresu Awards, with Okada taking home the top award. He was also the 2012, 2013, and 2015 MVP.
The candidates for this year were Okada, Kota Ibushi, Jay White, Will Ospreey, and AJPW’s Kento Miyahara.
The full list of winners is below:
* MVP: Kazuchika Okada
* Best Bout: Kazuchika Okada vs. SANADA – King of Pro Wrestling
* Best Tag Team: Suwama & Shuji Ishikawa
* Outstanding Performance: Kento Miyahara
* Fighting Spirit: Kaito Kiyomiya
* Technique: Kota Ibushi
* Rookie: Strong Machine J
* Women: Mayu Iwatani
– Sammy Guevara has released his latest vlog online, which was filmed at a recent Dynamite taping:
