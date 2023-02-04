– As previously reported, wrestling legend Keiji Mutoh (aka The Great Muta) recently discussed the injury he suffered during his final match as Great Muta. He’s currently slated to wrestle Tetsuya Naito in the last match of his career on February 21 at the Tokyo Dome. NOAH released a video with Mutoh talking about his injury heading into his last match, which you can see below.

Mutoh noted during the interview, “At the moment, I can’t fight in the condition I’m in. It’s even difficult to walk. I think it’s not a good time to interview me.” He later added, “The wrestling gods put me to the test at last.”

– History Press is releasing a book on the history of Magnolia State professional wrestling in Mississippi on June 5. The book is titled Professional Wrestling in Mississippi: A History, and it’s written by Jeffrey Martin. Here’s the official description: