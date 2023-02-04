wrestling / News
Various News: Keiji Mutoh Addresses His Health Heading Into Last Match, Upcoming Book on Wrestling in Mississppi
– As previously reported, wrestling legend Keiji Mutoh (aka The Great Muta) recently discussed the injury he suffered during his final match as Great Muta. He’s currently slated to wrestle Tetsuya Naito in the last match of his career on February 21 at the Tokyo Dome. NOAH released a video with Mutoh talking about his injury heading into his last match, which you can see below.
Mutoh noted during the interview, “At the moment, I can’t fight in the condition I’m in. It’s even difficult to walk. I think it’s not a good time to interview me.” He later added, “The wrestling gods put me to the test at last.”
– History Press is releasing a book on the history of Magnolia State professional wrestling in Mississippi on June 5. The book is titled Professional Wrestling in Mississippi: A History, and it’s written by Jeffrey Martin. Here’s the official description:
Bounce off the ropes for a high-flying jaunt through the history of Magnolia State professional wrestling.
At its peak, professional wrestling was arguably the most popular sport in Mississippi. The pageantry and colorful personalities appealed to grandparents and grandchildren alike. Author Jeffrey Martin invites readers to step inside the squared circle and revisit everything from the carnival wrestling days of the late 1800s to the chiseled melodrama of modern wrestling.
Along the way, readers will learn about Billy Romanoff, the old-school wrestler turned promoter who made wrestling a weekly staple at the Jackson City Auditorium; Jerry Lawler and Bill Dundee, who brought down the house on Friday nights at the Tupelo Sports Arena; and George and Gil Culkin, the father-and-son duo who split with “Cowboy” Bill Watts to create their own Mississippi territory, kickstarting the careers of Kamala, Terry Gordy, Michael Hayes and many other pivotal figures.
The History Press will release the book on 6/5.
More Trending Stories
- Latest Health Update On Daughters of Jay Briscoe, More Improvement Shown
- Dax Harwood Gives Final Response to Road Dogg’s Comments About Him, Says His Priorities Are Straight
- New Details On Mood Backstage At Royal Rumble, Vince McMahon Not At Show
- Details On Plans For Intercontinental Title At WWE Wrestlemania 39 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)