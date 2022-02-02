Various News: Keith Lee Comments On Being A Free Agent, This Week’s Episode of the Bump, Pre-Sale Code For WWE RAW After Wrestlemania

– In a post on Twitter, Keith Lee spoke about being a free agent, as his 90-day non-compete from WWE expired today.

He wrote: “Through Victory… My Chains are Broken. Time…. has freed me. And now… the Force shall guide me.”

– This week’s episode of The Bump is now online. It features Bianca Belair and WWE Legend Summer Rae.

– The pre-sale code for the episode of WWE RAW after Wrestlemania, which happens at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on April 4, is THEBUMP.