Various News: Keith Lee Comments On Being A Free Agent, This Week’s Episode of the Bump, Pre-Sale Code For WWE RAW After Wrestlemania
February 2, 2022 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Keith Lee spoke about being a free agent, as his 90-day non-compete from WWE expired today.
He wrote: “Through Victory… My Chains are Broken. Time…. has freed me. And now… the Force shall guide me.”
– This week’s episode of The Bump is now online. It features Bianca Belair and WWE Legend Summer Rae.
– The pre-sale code for the episode of WWE RAW after Wrestlemania, which happens at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on April 4, is THEBUMP.
