Various News: Ken Patera Nearly Finished With Autobiography, Scott D’Amore Recalls Impact Memories for 20th Anniversary

– PWInsider reports that former Olympic weightlifter and WWE Superstar Ken Patera is now in the final stages of completing his autobiography. The initial manuscript is reportedly in the 600-page range. It’s being co-written by Simon Gregory.

Patera is a former WWF Intercontinental Champion and AWA tag team champion, along with many other titles over the course of his historic career. During famous 1987 edition of WWF Superstars, Ken Patera had a memorable debate with his estranged former manager, Bobby “The Brain” Heenan.

His book will be released under Kenny Casanova’s WOHW Publications.

– Tom Hannifan spoke to Impact Wrestling Executive Vice President and Team Canada Coach Scott D’Amore to share memories about Impact for its 20th anniversary. You can check out that video below: