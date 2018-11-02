wrestling / News
Various News: Ken Shamrock Returning to the Ring, Batista & Kanellises Get Out the Vote
– Ken Shamrock is making his return to a wrestling ring at Battle Championship Wrestling’s show on November 30th in Australia. You can see the details below via Shamrock’s Twitter account.
Shamrock’s last match was in 2009, when he faced Jimmy Jacobs at JCW Bloodymania III.
BREAKING: I will be #wrestling at Battle Championship Wrestling 25. Friday #November 30th at The Whitehorse Function and Convention Centre in #Melbourne #Australia! #BCW #KenShamrock #legend #theworldsmostdangerousman
Tickets available at: https://t.co/tCdXuCWajh pic.twitter.com/wQrKFHhEDo
— KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) November 2, 2018
– Batista and both Mike and Maria Kanellis took to social media to get out the vote. You can see posts below from Batista and Maria’s Instagram accounts encouraging people to vote: