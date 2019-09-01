wrestling / News

Various News: Kenny Omega Comments on His AEW Win-Loss Record, NJPW Commemorates Tag Title Match Anniversary

September 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kenny Omega AEW All Out

– Kenny Omega doesn’t have the greatest win-loss record in AEW so far, and he knows it. Omega took to Twitter after his loss to PAC at All Out to take a shot at his own record, which is currently 1 – 2 in singles matches. He lost to PAC as well as Chris Jericho at Double Or Nothing, with his win being over CIMA at Fight for the Fallen:

– NJPW posted to Twitter to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Akira Maeda and Nobuhiko Takada vs. Yoshiaki Fujiwara and Kazuo Yamazaki for the IWGP Tag Team Championships:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW All Out, Kenny Omega, NJPW, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading