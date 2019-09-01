wrestling / News
Various News: Kenny Omega Comments on His AEW Win-Loss Record, NJPW Commemorates Tag Title Match Anniversary
– Kenny Omega doesn’t have the greatest win-loss record in AEW so far, and he knows it. Omega took to Twitter after his loss to PAC at All Out to take a shot at his own record, which is currently 1 – 2 in singles matches. He lost to PAC as well as Chris Jericho at Double Or Nothing, with his win being over CIMA at Fight for the Fallen:
What about that Win-Loss record, though?
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) September 1, 2019
– NJPW posted to Twitter to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Akira Maeda and Nobuhiko Takada vs. Yoshiaki Fujiwara and Kazuo Yamazaki for the IWGP Tag Team Championships:
It's Sunday, September 1 in Japan!#onthisday in 1987, a match for the IWGP Tag Team Championships contested between two teams representing UWF as Akira Maeda and Nobuhiko Takada faced Yoshiaki Fujiwara and Kazuo Yamazaki.
Relive history with @njpwworld!https://t.co/XWxWF9EkPK pic.twitter.com/j03OU9OOYk
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 1, 2019
