Various News: Kenny Omega Named SI’s Top Wrestler of 2017, Roppingi 3k vs. Young Bucks Preview, WrestleKingdom 12 Preview Show

Kenny Omega Named SI's Top Wrestler of 2017, Roppingi 3k vs. Young Bucks Preview, WrestleKingdom 12 Preview Show

December 29, 2017
Kenny Omega NJPW Destruction in Kobe

– Sports Illustrated has named Kenny Omega their top wrestler of 2017, beating out AJ Styles and Roman Reigns for the #1 spot. You can see the full top ten list below:

10. Keith Lee
9. Cody Rhodes
8. Matt Riddle
7. Kevin Owens
6. Kazuchika Okada
5. Braun Strowman
4. John Cena
3. Roman Reigns
2. AJ Styles
1. Kenny Omega

– Here is a preview for Roppingi 3L vs. The Young Bucks at Wrestle Kingdom 12. English subtitles are available in the video.

– NJPW has posted their Wrestle Kingdom 12 Preview Show at NJPW World. You can see it here for free, without any sign-up needed.

Kenny Omega, NJPW, Wrestle Kingdom 12, Jeremy Thomas

