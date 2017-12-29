wrestling / News
Various News: Kenny Omega Named SI’s Top Wrestler of 2017, Roppingi 3k vs. Young Bucks Preview, WrestleKingdom 12 Preview Show
– Sports Illustrated has named Kenny Omega their top wrestler of 2017, beating out AJ Styles and Roman Reigns for the #1 spot. You can see the full top ten list below:
10. Keith Lee
9. Cody Rhodes
8. Matt Riddle
7. Kevin Owens
6. Kazuchika Okada
5. Braun Strowman
4. John Cena
3. Roman Reigns
2. AJ Styles
1. Kenny Omega
– Here is a preview for Roppingi 3L vs. The Young Bucks at Wrestle Kingdom 12. English subtitles are available in the video.
– NJPW has posted their Wrestle Kingdom 12 Preview Show at NJPW World. You can see it here for free, without any sign-up needed.