Various News: Kenny Omega Named SI’s Top Wrestler of 2017, Roppingi 3k vs. Young Bucks Preview, WrestleKingdom 12 Preview Show

– Sports Illustrated has named Kenny Omega their top wrestler of 2017, beating out AJ Styles and Roman Reigns for the #1 spot. You can see the full top ten list below:

10. Keith Lee

9. Cody Rhodes

8. Matt Riddle

7. Kevin Owens

6. Kazuchika Okada

5. Braun Strowman

4. John Cena

3. Roman Reigns

2. AJ Styles

1. Kenny Omega

– Here is a preview for Roppingi 3L vs. The Young Bucks at Wrestle Kingdom 12. English subtitles are available in the video.

– NJPW has posted their Wrestle Kingdom 12 Preview Show at NJPW World. You can see it here for free, without any sign-up needed.