wrestling / News

Various News: Kenny Omega Praises Kevin Owens, WWE Celebrates The Season of Giving, Latest Battle of the Brands Video

December 22, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kevin Owens WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– In a post on Twitter, Kenny Omega spoke about wrestling Kevin Owens on the independents and praised him.

He wrote: “Even though we only did it a few times and on very short notice, it was always a joy. He’s been the real deal for a looong time.

– WWE has posted a new video celebrating the holiday season.

– The latest Battle of the Brands from UpUpDownDown is now online.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kenny Omega, Kevin Owens, UpUpDownDown, WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading