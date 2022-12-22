wrestling / News
Various News: Kenny Omega Praises Kevin Owens, WWE Celebrates The Season of Giving, Latest Battle of the Brands Video
– In a post on Twitter, Kenny Omega spoke about wrestling Kevin Owens on the independents and praised him.
He wrote: “Even though we only did it a few times and on very short notice, it was always a joy. He’s been the real deal for a looong time.”
– WWE has posted a new video celebrating the holiday season.
– The latest Battle of the Brands from UpUpDownDown is now online.