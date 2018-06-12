Various News: The Elite Prepare For The New Day At E3, Xavier Woods Plays More Smackdown: Shut Your Mouth, Johnny Gargano Has Wifi Trouble

– The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) have posted to social media and Youtube about preparing to face the New Day at E3 in a game of Street Fighter.

Still recovering from #njdominion but that doesn’t mean I’m letting you get off easy, Creed! I may even have a surprise or two in store for you at #E3 😏 @XavierWoodsPhD pic.twitter.com/pHeEuyTETZ — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) June 12, 2018

– In the latest video from UpUpDownDown, Xavier Woods plays Smackdown: Shut Your Mouth.

– Johnny Gargano revealed that wi-fi trouble gave him difficulty in watching E3 coverage.