wrestling / News

Various News: The Elite Prepare For The New Day At E3, Xavier Woods Plays More Smackdown: Shut Your Mouth, Johnny Gargano Has Wifi Trouble

June 12, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH The Elite

– The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) have posted to social media and Youtube about preparing to face the New Day at E3 in a game of Street Fighter.

– In the latest video from UpUpDownDown, Xavier Woods plays Smackdown: Shut Your Mouth.

– Johnny Gargano revealed that wi-fi trouble gave him difficulty in watching E3 coverage.

