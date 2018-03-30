Various News: Kenny Omega Responds to Cody Retiring The Bullet Club Logo, Free Road to Sakura Genesis Matches, Okada Comments on Shibata Running The NJPW LA Dojo

– Earlier today, Cody Rhodes announced that he is retiring the classic Bullet Club logo and will be debuting a new Bullet Club logo next week. Kenny Omega has responded…

– Kazuchika Okada was asked about Katsuyori Shibata being the Head Trainer of the NJPW dojo in Los Angeles. Here is what he had to say…

“Right, with Shibata in charge there’s no doubt that the dojo spirit and the New Japan spirit will be protected. He’s obsessed with them.”

– Here are the first two matches from today's Road to Sakura Genesis.