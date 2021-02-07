wrestling / News

Various News: Kenny Omega Says Alex Shelley Is Lucky He Missed Hard to Kill, Top 5 Most Hardcore Tommy Dreamer Moments In Impact, FTR Still Want Tag Rules In AEW

February 6, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kenny Omega

– In a post on Twitter, Kenny Omega said that Alex Shelley was lucky he had to miss Hard to Kill as he planned to pay him back for their previous matches.

He wrote: “This guy always wrestled me like he wanted to kill me. I was gonna pay it back on Impact. He’s lucky.

– Impact Wrestling has released a video showing Tommy Dreamer’s most hardcore moments in the company.

– Dax Harwood thinks AEW still needs to obey tag team rules.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kenny Omega, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading