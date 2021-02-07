wrestling / News
Various News: Kenny Omega Says Alex Shelley Is Lucky He Missed Hard to Kill, Top 5 Most Hardcore Tommy Dreamer Moments In Impact, FTR Still Want Tag Rules In AEW
– In a post on Twitter, Kenny Omega said that Alex Shelley was lucky he had to miss Hard to Kill as he planned to pay him back for their previous matches.
He wrote: “This guy always wrestled me like he wanted to kill me. I was gonna pay it back on Impact. He’s lucky.”
This guy always wrestled me like he wanted to kill me. I was gonna pay it back on Impact. He’s lucky. https://t.co/6KlXdPac0i
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) February 6, 2021
– Impact Wrestling has released a video showing Tommy Dreamer’s most hardcore moments in the company.
– Dax Harwood thinks AEW still needs to obey tag team rules.
Kinda like the tag division? https://t.co/STETjoKel0
— Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) February 6, 2021
