Various News: Kenny Omega And More Send Roman Reigns Well-Wishes, Latest UpUpDownDown

– Several more wrestling-related people and organizations, including Kenny Omega, have sent Roman Reigns well wishes after he announced his leukemia had returned. You can see posts by Omega, Tama Tonga, Ring of Honor and Madison Square Garden below:

Cheering for you from the opposite side of the globe. Nothing but respect for Roman. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) October 23, 2018

All gimmicks aside, my prayers and thoughts are with you @WWERomanReigns . Much Ofas always Uce — 'Bad Boy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) October 23, 2018

On behalf of everyone at ROH, we wish @WWERomanReigns our best and look forward to seeing him come back stronger than ever #ThankYouRoman — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 23, 2018

