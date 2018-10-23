Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Kenny Omega And More Send Roman Reigns Well-Wishes, Latest UpUpDownDown

October 23, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roman Reigns WWE Raw 10.22.18

– Several more wrestling-related people and organizations, including Kenny Omega, have sent Roman Reigns well wishes after he announced his leukemia had returned. You can see posts by Omega, Tama Tonga, Ring of Honor and Madison Square Garden below:

– Here is the latest episode of UpUpDownDown, with Billie Kay and Peyton Royce playing Knowledge is Power with Xavier Woods:

article topics :

Kenny Omega, Ring of Honor, Roman Reigns, UpUpDownDown, Jeremy Thomas

