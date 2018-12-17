Various News: Kenny Omega Shows Off His New Shirt, Pat Buck Comments On WrestlePro’s Open House

– Kenny Omega showed off his new T-shirt for The Elite, which was inspired by his cat.

There was an accidental leak, but I was planning on showing this today anyway. After hearing so many awesome suggestions, my animal ended up being loosely inspired by my cat(s) who were both Calicoes (as well as my Palico). Join the safari! Enjoy! #theelite pic.twitter.com/mc4rXOGt7q — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) December 17, 2018

– Pat Buck wrote words of encouragement for wrestlers in the area to take part in WrestlePro’s free open house session in Rahway, New Jersey tonight.

He wrote: “I left WWE’s Developmental program a failure. Two states. Six years. Tons of matches. Endless training. No job. After moving back, I wanted to run one wrestling show and maybe open a training school.

I ran one show, and it did well. The second one was okay, but the third show was a total bomb. Lost every penny I saved. I quit wrestling; but soon remembered I advertised/rented space to start a wrestling program the following Monday. I figured no one would attend, so I’d delay my “quit” two more days. Many, including myself, thought the school would fail because without TV exposure, no one would know who I am.

Twelve guys showed up eager to learn, and took a chance on me. It was a total bolt of needed energy. I wanted to fight and prove to be the best training center in wrestling. Word of mouth started to spread. Fast forward six years, there’s two CAP schools, and a possible third on the way. Gifted graduates working everywhere. Established wrestlers getting better by keeping their skills sharp. Students getting to work “dream” matches. Graduates getting NXT tryouts, Impact TV matches, and (most important to me) one getting featured on the All-In Pay Per View. Our 150th show is on the horizon, and tonight is the open house. Join us.