Various News: Kenny Omega Slams Logan Paul Over Japan Antics, Jay White’s Wrestle Kingdom 12 Entrance

– Kenny Omega posted to Twitter slamming YouTube star Logan Paul over his antics during his trip to Japan. Paul has received heavy criticism over his trip to the country, during which he filmed the body of a suicide victim in Aokigahara Forest and mocked Japanese culture in a second video. Omega commented on the second video via Twitter, as you can see below:

Turns out, Logan Paul's trip to Japan was problematic for many reasons 😡 pic.twitter.com/yhj2BYgk4G — We The Unicorns (@wetheunicorns) January 5, 2018

What’s worse than the obnoxious try hard comedy is the sad fact that almost 200k ppl have seemingly enjoyed the blatant disrespect of a country that isn’t theirs. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 6, 2018

– NJPW posted the following video of Jay White’s entrance video from his Wrestle Kingdom 12 match against Hiroshi Tanahashi: