 

wrestling / News

Various News: Kenny Omega Slams Logan Paul Over Japan Antics, Jay White’s Wrestle Kingdom 12 Entrance

January 7, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kenny Omega

– Kenny Omega posted to Twitter slamming YouTube star Logan Paul over his antics during his trip to Japan. Paul has received heavy criticism over his trip to the country, during which he filmed the body of a suicide victim in Aokigahara Forest and mocked Japanese culture in a second video. Omega commented on the second video via Twitter, as you can see below:

– NJPW posted the following video of Jay White’s entrance video from his Wrestle Kingdom 12 match against Hiroshi Tanahashi:

article topics :

Jay White, Kenny Omega, Logan Paul, NJPW, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading