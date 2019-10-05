wrestling / News
Various News: Kenny Omega Taking A Break From Social Media, Marshmello Didn’t Get To Celebrate, NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed Available On NJPW World
– Kenny Omega announced on Twitter that he is taking a break from social media until next week.
He wrote: “Taking a break from socials until next week. I’m not in right frame of mind and this week on #AEWDynamite proved it. For one catastrophe saved I allowed 6 more to happen due to my own ignorance.”
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) October 4, 2019
– Marshmello seems sad that he didn’t get to celebrate his 24/7 title win last night on Smackdown.
i didn’t even get to celebrate 😕 https://t.co/hPUkD8zkON
— marshmello (@marshmellomusic) October 5, 2019
– The NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed tour is now available to watch on New Japan World with English commentary.
