Various News: KENTA Calls Out Jon Moxley After Winning At Power Struggle, Full Gear Red Carpet Special Online, Tony Schiavone Celebrates Birthday
November 7, 2020
– After his victory over Hiroshi Tanahashi to retain his IWGP US Heavyweight title shot at NJPW Power Struggle, KENTA called out champion Jon Moxley.
He wrote: “Where is Jon Moxley? Here I am.”
Moxley is in Jacksonville, Florida, where he will defend the AEW Title against Eddie Kingston in an I Quit Match at Full Gear tonight.
Where is @JonMoxley ??
HERE I AM. pic.twitter.com/DNMatoc3Mf
— KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) November 7, 2020
– Tony Schiavone turns 63 years old today.
Happy Birthday to the voice of a generation – Mr. @tonyschiavone24! pic.twitter.com/R9xzMOg16j
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 7, 2020
– AEW has posted the video for the Full Gear red carpet special online.
