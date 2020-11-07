wrestling / News

Various News: KENTA Calls Out Jon Moxley After Winning At Power Struggle, Full Gear Red Carpet Special Online, Tony Schiavone Celebrates Birthday

November 7, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
KENTA

– After his victory over Hiroshi Tanahashi to retain his IWGP US Heavyweight title shot at NJPW Power Struggle, KENTA called out champion Jon Moxley.

He wrote: “Where is Jon Moxley? Here I am.

Moxley is in Jacksonville, Florida, where he will defend the AEW Title against Eddie Kingston in an I Quit Match at Full Gear tonight.

– Tony Schiavone turns 63 years old today.

– AEW has posted the video for the Full Gear red carpet special online.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Full Gear, Jon Moxley, KENTA, Tony Schiavone, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading