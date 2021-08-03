wrestling / News
Various News: KENTA Wants to Face CM Punk, DaParty Plays More Mario Golf on UUDD
August 3, 2021 | Posted by
– With all the talk of CM Punk possibly making a return to the wrestling ring, it appears KENTA might want to have a shot at the guy who previously stole his finishing move. KENTA was best known for using the GTS or Go 2 Sleep as his finishing move before CM Punk started using it in WWE. KENTA posted on his Twitter today, “Give me CM Punk.”
Give me CM Punk
— KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) August 3, 2021
– UpUpDownDown released another video of DaParty playing Mario Golf today. You can check out that video below:
More Trending Stories
- Note On Reaction From WWE’s TV Partners To Bray Wyatt’s Release
- Ric Flair No Longer With WWE, Requested His Release, Voiced Frustration With Vince McMahon
- Ryback Enters WWE’s Ring Announcer Contest, Takes Shots At John Cena and Paul Heyman
- Backstage Update on Reaction to WWE’s Release of Bray Wyatt, Superstars Fearing for Their Jobs