Various News: KENTA Wants to Face CM Punk, DaParty Plays More Mario Golf on UUDD

– With all the talk of CM Punk possibly making a return to the wrestling ring, it appears KENTA might want to have a shot at the guy who previously stole his finishing move. KENTA was best known for using the GTS or Go 2 Sleep as his finishing move before CM Punk started using it in WWE. KENTA posted on his Twitter today, “Give me CM Punk.”

– UpUpDownDown released another video of DaParty playing Mario Golf today. You can check out that video below: