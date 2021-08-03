wrestling / News

Various News: KENTA Wants to Face CM Punk, DaParty Plays More Mario Golf on UUDD

August 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– With all the talk of CM Punk possibly making a return to the wrestling ring, it appears KENTA might want to have a shot at the guy who previously stole his finishing move. KENTA was best known for using the GTS or Go 2 Sleep as his finishing move before CM Punk started using it in WWE. KENTA posted on his Twitter today, “Give me CM Punk.”

– UpUpDownDown released another video of DaParty playing Mario Golf today. You can check out that video below:

