Various News: Kevin Kelly Watching Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, KUSHIDA Celebrates Birthday, Top 10 Current WWE Catchphrases

May 12, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Twitter, NJPW English announcer Kevin Kelly noted that he will be watching tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which features Yuji Nagata vs. Jon Moxley for the IWGP US Championship.

He wrote: “I’ll be tuning in tonight. Can @nagata769 become the next US Champ? He upset Shibata 5 years ago this month for his last singles gold.

– NXT Cruiserweight Champion KUSHIDA turns 37 today.

– Today’s edition of WWE Top 10 looks at the best current catchphrases in WWE.

