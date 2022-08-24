wrestling / News
Various News: Kevin Owens Comes Up With Nickname for Duo with R-Truth, Thunder Rosa’s Latest Taco Vlog
– Kevin Owens shared a video showing him driving around Toronto with fellow WWE Superstar R-Truth, who wants Owens to teach him about “Canadianology.”
Owens wrote on the experience, “What an incredible weekend…Montreal, Kingston, London, Toronto, all UNBELIEVABLE crowds! Thank you!!! P.S. Chad Gable is a beast, by the way. Fantastic wrestler. Everything hurts today. I love it. P.P.S. Also, I had the best driving partner to get to Toronto.”
WWE broadcaster Matt Camp later wrote on the video, suggesting a name for the duo, “I would like to see more of these two. Fight the Truth feels like the right name.”
Kevin Owens later wrote in response with a better idea, “I would never Fight the Truth. I love Truth. Your suggestion makes no sense. Fight For Truth. There, way better. So close, yet so far, Matt.” You can view that exchange below:
– Thunder Rosa released her latest taco vlog: