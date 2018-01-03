Various News: Kevin Owens Says Daniel Bryan Understands His Kindness, Free Okada vs. Naito Match, More WrestleKingdom 12 Hype Videos

– Following last night’s WWE Smackdown, Kevin Owens posted the following on Twitter, commenting on his attempt to help a downed referee during last night’s main event…

I like how checking on a referee’s well-being is enough of a reason for @shanemcmahon to put his hands on his top superstar. Thankfully, @WWEDanielBryan is a normal person who understands that such kindness and talent should be rewarded. #ThankYouDaniel #NextWWEChampion#YEP — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) January 3, 2018

– Here is a free match with Kazuchika Okada and Tetsuya Naito from April of 2016 at Invasion Attack.

– Here are more preview videos for WrestleKingdom 12. You can read our full event preview at this link; 411 will have live coverage of the show on January 4th at 2AM ET…



