Various News: Kevin Owens Says Daniel Bryan Understands His Kindness, Free Okada vs. Naito Match, More WrestleKingdom 12 Hype Videos

January 3, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Following last night’s WWE Smackdown, Kevin Owens posted the following on Twitter, commenting on his attempt to help a downed referee during last night’s main event…

– Here is a free match with Kazuchika Okada and Tetsuya Naito from April of 2016 at Invasion Attack.

– Here are more preview videos for WrestleKingdom 12. You can read our full event preview at this link; 411 will have live coverage of the show on January 4th at 2AM ET…


