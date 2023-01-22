Various News: Kevin Sullivan Appears In Karrion Kross Video, Bobby Lashley Sends Message To Austin Theory, Impact Wrestling Highlights

– Karrion Kross posted a new video to Youtube, which features WCW legend Kevin Sullivan.

– Bobby Lashley sent a message to Austin Theory ahead of their match on WWE RAW this Monday.

He wrote: “Time to finally teach you a lesson, punk. Especially on a night like #WWERAW 30 where we celebrate the past, it’s about time you respect the people that blazed a path to get you here. ”

Time to finally teach you a lesson, punk. Especially on a night like #WWERAW 30 where we celebrate the past, it’s about time you respect the people that blazed a path to get you here. @_Theory1 @WWE pic.twitter.com/oDR1fVkfD5 — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) January 21, 2023

– Here are highlights from Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling: