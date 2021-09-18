Various News: Killer Kelly On Spending A Year Away From US Wrestling, Costume Designer On Big E’s Outfit Last Night, Dominik Wants Rey Mysterio To Give Him Space

– While speaking to Fightful Select, Killer Kelly said that after she left NXT, she felt “shitty” when the pandemic started last year and she was unable to come to the US independent scene. She had felt at the time that she wanted to take the independent world “by storm”, but was stuck in the UK. She also noted that she would like to face Minoru Suzuki.

– In a video interview after last night’s episode of Smackdown, Dominik Mysterio said he wants his father Rey to give him some space so he can grow as a singles wrestler.

– Costume designer Jonathan Davenport spoke about the gear Big E wore on last night’s Smackdown.

He wrote: “The NEW WWE CHAMP Big E stormed the ring in my #Fugees-inspired gear tonight and I couldn’t be happier with the job @MainEventGear did bringing it to life! Eternally grateful to @WWEBigE @AustinCreedWins and @TrueKofi for their trust and support!”