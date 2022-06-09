wrestling / News

Various News: Knockouts Match To Open Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, The Miz To Attend MLB All-Star Saturday, Latest UUDD Battle of the Brands

June 9, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling has announced that a match between Tenille Dashwood and Rosemary will open tonight’s episode on AXS TV. The rest of the lineup includes:

* Josh Alexander vs. Joe Doering
* The Motor City Machine Guns & Frankie Kazarian vs. Honor No More
* PCO vs. Steve Maclin

– The Miz will be one of the guests of the MLB’s All-Star Saturday on July 16, along with Quavo, Rob Lowe, Simu Liu and others.

– The latest UpUpdownDown Battle of the Brands for WWE 2K22 is now online.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, The Miz, UpUpDownDown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading