Various News: Knockouts Match To Open Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, The Miz To Attend MLB All-Star Saturday, Latest UUDD Battle of the Brands
June 9, 2022
– Impact Wrestling has announced that a match between Tenille Dashwood and Rosemary will open tonight’s episode on AXS TV. The rest of the lineup includes:
* Josh Alexander vs. Joe Doering
* The Motor City Machine Guns & Frankie Kazarian vs. Honor No More
* PCO vs. Steve Maclin
– The Miz will be one of the guests of the MLB’s All-Star Saturday on July 16, along with Quavo, Rob Lowe, Simu Liu and others.
.@people highlights the star-studded lineup for @MLB's All-Star Saturday in Los Angeles including @WWE's own @mikethemiz! https://t.co/uLB7QW0nXm pic.twitter.com/VT1oluLBGP
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) June 9, 2022
– The latest UpUpdownDown Battle of the Brands for WWE 2K22 is now online.
