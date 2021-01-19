Various News: Kofi Kingston Releases Video Response to Mustafa Ali, First Episode of Wrestling With the Week

– Earlier this week, Mustafa Ali released a promo on Twitter taking aim at Kofi Kingston, who is currently out with a broken jaw injury. Ali appeared to still bear a grudge against Kofi Kingston, who took his spot in a gauntlet match in 2019 after Ali suffered an injury. Kingston would later go on to face Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania and won the title.

Ali stated to Kingston, “And I pray to God Almighty, that your broken jaw prevents you from competing in the Royal Rumble and I hope you broke your jaw so bad that you won’t even make it to Elimination Chamber, and I hope that you miss WrestleMania for that because that you could feel exactly what I felt.”

Kingston later posted his own video today in response to Mustafa Ali, which you can also view below.

– The first episode of the new wrestling podcast, Wrestling With the Week, hosted by James Willems and AEW’s Scorpio Sky, is now online. You can check out the full episode below: