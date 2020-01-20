wrestling / News

Various News: Kofi Kingston Reunites With Tom Prichard, Rey Mysterio Reveals New Supercard, NJPW Wrestlers Talk US Shows

January 20, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kofi KIngston WWE Smackdown

Kofi Kingston revealed on Twitter that he reunited with Dr. Tom Prichard at a WWE live event in Knoxville.

He wrote: “This weekend in Knoxville, had a quick reunion with the good Doctor! Forever grateful to have had him as my teacher!

– NJPW has released a series of videos in which stars like Kota Ibushi comment on the upcoming New Beginning in USA tour.

– A new video features Rey Mysterio revealing a new card for season six of WWE Supercard:

