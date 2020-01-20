wrestling / News
Various News: Kofi Kingston Reunites With Tom Prichard, Rey Mysterio Reveals New Supercard, NJPW Wrestlers Talk US Shows
January 20, 2020 | Posted by
– Kofi Kingston revealed on Twitter that he reunited with Dr. Tom Prichard at a WWE live event in Knoxville.
He wrote: “This weekend in Knoxville, had a quick reunion with the good Doctor! Forever grateful to have had him as my teacher!”
This weekend in Knoxville, had a quick reunion with the good Doctor! Forever grateful to have had him as my teacher! 🙌🏾@drtomprichard pic.twitter.com/8liWXQtjsM
— 🎅🏿 KOF’ KRINGLE 🎅🏿 (@TrueKofi) January 20, 2020
– NJPW has released a series of videos in which stars like Kota Ibushi comment on the upcoming New Beginning in USA tour.
– A new video features Rey Mysterio revealing a new card for season six of WWE Supercard:
