Various News: Kofi Kingston Reunites With Tom Prichard, Rey Mysterio Reveals New Supercard, NJPW Wrestlers Talk US Shows

– Kofi Kingston revealed on Twitter that he reunited with Dr. Tom Prichard at a WWE live event in Knoxville.

He wrote: “This weekend in Knoxville, had a quick reunion with the good Doctor! Forever grateful to have had him as my teacher!”

This weekend in Knoxville, had a quick reunion with the good Doctor! Forever grateful to have had him as my teacher! 🙌🏾@drtomprichard pic.twitter.com/8liWXQtjsM — 🎅🏿 KOF’ KRINGLE 🎅🏿 (@TrueKofi) January 20, 2020

– NJPW has released a series of videos in which stars like Kota Ibushi comment on the upcoming New Beginning in USA tour.

– A new video features Rey Mysterio revealing a new card for season six of WWE Supercard: