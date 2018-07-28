Various News: Kona Reeves Fires Back At Harsh Fan Criticism, Jessica Elaban On Her Road Trip Debut, Sting Appearing on Lilian Garcia’s Podcast

– Kona Reeves posted the following on Instagram, commenting on negative fan reaction…

“All these #DirtBags on this comment thread are just jealous of me because I’m living my Dreams, while they are working their 9-5 common life!! They live life to the fullest? Well, I Live Life To #THEFINEST.”

– Jessica “Jessie” Elaban made her NXT road trip debut at Thursday’s show in San Diego, California, teaming with Kairi Sane. She posted the following…

– Sting will be Lilian Garcia’s guest this Monday on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia…