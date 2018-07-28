wrestling / News
Various News: Kona Reeves Fires Back At Harsh Fan Criticism, Jessica Elaban On Her Road Trip Debut, Sting Appearing on Lilian Garcia’s Podcast
– Kona Reeves posted the following on Instagram, commenting on negative fan reaction…
“All these #DirtBags on this comment thread are just jealous of me because I’m living my Dreams, while they are working their 9-5 common life!! They live life to the fullest? Well, I Live Life To #THEFINEST.”
– Jessica “Jessie” Elaban made her NXT road trip debut at Thursday’s show in San Diego, California, teaming with Kairi Sane. She posted the following…
Chills. Grateful. Wowzers. Mind Blown! 😆💥🤯😭 I’m the happiest camper right now. Thank you #nxtsandiego 💖 y’all are my first NXT road loop show and I’ll never forget how you made me feel tonight! #Repost @wwenxt with @get_repost ・・・ @thejessieshowww makes a successful #NXTRoadTrip debut in #NXTSanDiego! She also seems to have picked up some dance moves from @kairisane_wwe.
– Sting will be Lilian Garcia’s guest this Monday on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia…
Are Friday’s the best because they’re the start to the weekend or because you find out who Chasing Glory’s next guest is?! Maybe both but either way this #GloryFriday is a special one— next episode falls on our 1 year anniversary! We’ll be celebrating with an icon, a Superstar who hardly needs an introduction, @stinger and we can’t WAIT for you to hear what it’s all about! Tune in Monday for another incredible journey— it’s about to get real, raw, and inspiring! #ChasingGlory #Sting #CGsquad #podcast #real #raw #inspiring ⭐️ Check us out on any of these great platforms and remember to rate, review, and subscribe while you’re there! @spotify @applepodcasts @iheartradio @spreaker_ @tunein @stitcherpodcasts @soundcloud #overcastpodcast #googlepodcast YouTube.com/LilianGarcia LINK IN BIO ⬆️