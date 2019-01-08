Various News: Kota Ibushi Working As A Free Agent, KUSHIDA Likely Headed To NXT, WWE Polls Fans On Four Horsewomen

– In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio (via Wrestlezone), Dave Meltzer said that Kota Ibushi is not signed to NJPW or any other company. Ibushi is currently working as a free agent and turning down offers from everyone, including WWE.

– KUSHIDA, who will leave NJPW at the end of the month and face Hiroshi Tanahashi in his final match, is believed to have signed with WWE, where he will likely debut for the NXT brand.

– WWE has a new poll asking which of the Four Horsewomen would be able to defeat Ronda Rousey. Becky Lynch leads with 56%, followed by Charlotte Flair (22%), Sasha Banks (18%) and Bayley (4%).