Various News: Kurt Angle Names Benoit Cage Match As His Scariest Match Ever, Impact Posts Full Austin Aries vs. Samoa Joe Match

– Kurt Angle responded to a fan account on Twitter to name his 2001 cage match with Chris Benoit as the scariest match he’s ever had. You can see the tweets below; the match took place seventeen years ago today.

#OnThisDay 17 years ago: #RAW Kurt Angle defeated #ChrisBenoit in a Steel Cage match pic.twitter.com/ELOmpVoqwf — The Only One And True Goddess (@TheYearOfBliss) June 11, 2018

Scariest match I’ve ever had https://t.co/8Ki5bsMfcn — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) June 11, 2018

– Impact Wrestling posted the following full match between Austin Aries and Samoa Joe from Slammiversary X in 2012: