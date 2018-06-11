Quantcast

 

Various News: Kurt Angle Names Benoit Cage Match As His Scariest Match Ever, Impact Posts Full Austin Aries vs. Samoa Joe Match

June 11, 2018
kurt angle

– Kurt Angle responded to a fan account on Twitter to name his 2001 cage match with Chris Benoit as the scariest match he’s ever had. You can see the tweets below; the match took place seventeen years ago today.

– Impact Wrestling posted the following full match between Austin Aries and Samoa Joe from Slammiversary X in 2012:

