Various News: Kylie Rae Celebrates Three Years of Being Tobacco Free, Latest #URTheImpact Video, RJ City Shares Tweet on Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling talent Kylie Rae posted on Twitter today that she’s celebrating three years of being tobacco free today. She wrote, “3 years tobacco-free. Not easy, but definitely worth it.” You can view her tweet below.

– Impact released a new #URTheImpact video featuring Sami Callihan, Moose, and Reno Scum’s Adam Thornstowe and how they are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic quarantine. You can check out that video below.

– RJ City shared a Destiny World Wrestling clip today, writing, “F*** your cinematic matches. This is wrestling.” You can view the clip he tweeted below.