Various News: Kylie Rae Celebrates Three Years of Being Tobacco Free, Latest #URTheImpact Video, RJ City Shares Tweet on Wrestling
– Impact Wrestling talent Kylie Rae posted on Twitter today that she’s celebrating three years of being tobacco free today. She wrote, “3 years tobacco-free. Not easy, but definitely worth it.” You can view her tweet below.
3 years tobacco free.
Not easy, but definitely worth it. 🌸🙏🏼
— KYLIE RAE (@IamKylieRae) April 19, 2020
– Impact released a new #URTheImpact video featuring Sami Callihan, Moose, and Reno Scum’s Adam Thornstowe and how they are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic quarantine. You can check out that video below.
– RJ City shared a Destiny World Wrestling clip today, writing, “F*** your cinematic matches. This is wrestling.” You can view the clip he tweeted below.
Fuck your cinematic matches.
This is wrestling. pic.twitter.com/sY71N1nw9J
— RJ City (@RJCity1) April 19, 2020
