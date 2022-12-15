wrestling / News

Various News: Kylie Rae Comments on WWE Debut, AEW Returning to Missouri in March

December 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Kylie Rae Impact Bound For Glory Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

As noted, former AEW talent Kylie Rae made her WWE debut this week, working the WWE Main Event TV tapings against Dana Brooke. Kylie Rae commented on her debut last night on Twitter. She wrote, “IS THIS REAL LIFE Thank you @WWE #MainEvent #ThursdayNightVibez Beyond grateful. Ok back to crying again omg.” You can check out her tweet below:

PWInsider reports that AEW will return to Independence, Missouri for AEW Dynamite and Rampage TV tapings on March 22, 2023. The event will be held at the Cable Dahmer Arena. Tickets for the show go on sale on December 23.
Tickets will go on sale on 12/23.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dynamite, Kylie Rae, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading