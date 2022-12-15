wrestling / News
Various News: Kylie Rae Comments on WWE Debut, AEW Returning to Missouri in March
– As noted, former AEW talent Kylie Rae made her WWE debut this week, working the WWE Main Event TV tapings against Dana Brooke. Kylie Rae commented on her debut last night on Twitter. She wrote, “IS THIS REAL LIFE Thank you @WWE #MainEvent #ThursdayNightVibez Beyond grateful. Ok back to crying again omg.” You can check out her tweet below:
– PWInsider reports that AEW will return to Independence, Missouri for AEW Dynamite and Rampage TV tapings on March 22, 2023. The event will be held at the Cable Dahmer Arena. Tickets for the show go on sale on December 23.
