wrestling / News
Various News: Kylie Rae Is Still Under Contract To Impact, D-Von Comments On His Sons’ AEW Debut, WWE Stock Update
November 9, 2020 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Kylie Rae is still under contract to Impact Wrestling. She is still unlikely to appear for them any time soon, as she recently announced her retirement from wrestling.
– As we noted earlier today, D-Von Dudley’s sons Terrence and Terell will make their AEW debut on tomorrow night’s episode of Dark.
D-Von testified on Twitter: “Very proud of my sons! Get ready boys, your time is now! Oh My brother Testify! Let the legacy continue!”
Very proud of my sons! Get ready boys, your time is now! Oh My brother Testify! Let the legacy continue! https://t.co/bonXK0WrMH
— D-von Dudley HOF (@TestifyDVon) November 9, 2020
– WWE stock opened at $41.50 per share this morning.
More Trending Stories
- Paige & Boyfriend Ronnie Radke Share Details on Stalker Coming to Their Home, Police Arrested Individual
- Alberto El Patron Denies Abusing Paige, Says He Was the Victim
- John Cena Sr. On Why WWE Will Never Have Another Face Of The Company, Biggest Mistake WWE Made With Roman Reigns
- More Wrestlers React To Joe Biden’s Election Win, CM Punk Replies Directly To A Linda McMahon Tweet