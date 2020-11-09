wrestling / News

Various News: Kylie Rae Is Still Under Contract To Impact, D-Von Comments On His Sons’ AEW Debut, WWE Stock Update

November 9, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kylie Rae Impact Bound For Glory

PWInsider reports that Kylie Rae is still under contract to Impact Wrestling. She is still unlikely to appear for them any time soon, as she recently announced her retirement from wrestling.

– As we noted earlier today, D-Von Dudley’s sons Terrence and Terell will make their AEW debut on tomorrow night’s episode of Dark.

D-Von testified on Twitter: “Very proud of my sons! Get ready boys, your time is now! Oh My brother Testify! Let the legacy continue!

– WWE stock opened at $41.50 per share this morning.

