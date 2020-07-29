wrestling / News
Various News: Kylie Rae Set for GCW Keep in Touch, Marty Jannetty Set for NXT Watch Along, WWE 2K Battlegrounds Executive Producer Video
– GCW has announced that Impact Wrestling talent Kylie Rae will be making her GCW debut next month at the Keep in Touch event. The card is scheduled for Sunday, August 2 in Indianapolis, Indiana. You can view the announcement below.
*This SUNDAY in Indy!*
Just Added
KYLIE RAE makes her GCW debut!
+
Janela/ACH
Dickinson/AJ
Tankman/KTB
Blake/Tre
Mancer/Webb
44OH/EffyKat
Ace Austin debuts
Get Tix:https://t.co/AmHZIeCS46
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/mkAIz1yQTX
Sunday 8/2 – 5PM
WRSP – Indianapolis pic.twitter.com/9uZjw40UTq
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 29, 2020
– Boston Wrestling MWF has announced that former WWE Superstar Marty Jannetty will be taking part in an NXT Watch Along and cyber autograph signing later tonight at 8:00 pm EST. More details are available HERE.
– The Sarah O’Connell Show recently interviewed WWE 2K Battlegrounds executive producer Sean O’Connor about the game. You can view that interview video below.
