Various News: Kylie Rae Set for GCW Keep in Touch, Marty Jannetty Set for NXT Watch Along, WWE 2K Battlegrounds Executive Producer Video

– GCW has announced that Impact Wrestling talent Kylie Rae will be making her GCW debut next month at the Keep in Touch event. The card is scheduled for Sunday, August 2 in Indianapolis, Indiana. You can view the announcement below.

*This SUNDAY in Indy!* Just Added KYLIE RAE makes her GCW debut! +

Janela/ACH

Dickinson/AJ

Tankman/KTB

Blake/Tre

Mancer/Webb

44OH/EffyKat

Ace Austin debuts Get Tix:https://t.co/AmHZIeCS46 Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/mkAIz1yQTX Sunday 8/2 – 5PM

WRSP – Indianapolis pic.twitter.com/9uZjw40UTq — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 29, 2020

– Boston Wrestling MWF has announced that former WWE Superstar Marty Jannetty will be taking part in an NXT Watch Along and cyber autograph signing later tonight at 8:00 pm EST. More details are available HERE.

– The Sarah O’Connell Show recently interviewed WWE 2K Battlegrounds executive producer Sean O’Connor about the game. You can view that interview video below.