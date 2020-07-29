wrestling / News

Various News: Kylie Rae Set for GCW Keep in Touch, Marty Jannetty Set for NXT Watch Along, WWE 2K Battlegrounds Executive Producer Video

July 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Kylie Rae GCW Keep in Touch

– GCW has announced that Impact Wrestling talent Kylie Rae will be making her GCW debut next month at the Keep in Touch event. The card is scheduled for Sunday, August 2 in Indianapolis, Indiana. You can view the announcement below.

– Boston Wrestling MWF has announced that former WWE Superstar Marty Jannetty will be taking part in an NXT Watch Along and cyber autograph signing later tonight at 8:00 pm EST. More details are available HERE.

– The Sarah O’Connell Show recently interviewed WWE 2K Battlegrounds executive producer Sean O’Connor about the game. You can view that interview video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW, Marty Jannetty, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading