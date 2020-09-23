wrestling / News

Various News: Kylie Rae vs. Rohit Raju Set for The Collective, Matt Makowski Is Final Wrestler Announced for Bloodsport, MLW on DAZN Preview & Updated Underground Lineup

September 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Kylie Rae vs. Rohit Raju

– Glory Pro Wrestling announced today that Impact Wrestling star Kylie Rae will face the current reigning X-Division champion, Rohit Raju, at Are Ya Wrestling, Son? event scheduled for Saturday, October 10 during the GCW The Collective in Indianapolis, Indiana. You can view the announcement on Kylie Rae vs. Rohit Raju here:

– Former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett has confirmed another name for the upcoming Bloodsport event. It will be former Bellator MMA fighter Matt Makowski. You can view the announcement below.

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport is part of GCW The Collective on October 11. It will be streamed live on FITE TV.

– MLW Underground is set for later tonight on Fubo Sports TV at 6:00 pm EST. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s show, along with a teaser for MLW content on DAZN:

* Jerry Lynn vs. Kid Romeo
* MLW Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima vs. Mike Awesome
* Steve Corino in action.

