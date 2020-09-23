Various News: Kylie Rae vs. Rohit Raju Set for The Collective, Matt Makowski Is Final Wrestler Announced for Bloodsport, MLW on DAZN Preview & Updated Underground Lineup

– Glory Pro Wrestling announced today that Impact Wrestling star Kylie Rae will face the current reigning X-Division champion, Rohit Raju, at Are Ya Wrestling, Son? event scheduled for Saturday, October 10 during the GCW The Collective in Indianapolis, Indiana. You can view the announcement on Kylie Rae vs. Rohit Raju here:

The Midwest Territory Championship is on the line at @collective2020 Oct 10th as @HakimZane defends against @IamKylieRae with @karampro_ by his side You can bet the Hustle & the Muscle will not be smiling during this one! Tickets on sale at https://t.co/vQpmxgnPP5 pic.twitter.com/vwRbYRLnH8 — Glory Pro Wrestling (@WeAreGloryPro) September 22, 2020

– Former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett has confirmed another name for the upcoming Bloodsport event. It will be former Bellator MMA fighter Matt Makowski. You can view the announcement below.

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport is part of GCW The Collective on October 11. It will be streamed live on FITE TV.

For our final wrestler announcement we have the former @bellatormma fighter & veteran of Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport – @TheMattMakowski Matt won his first match in #Bloodsport & is determined to keep up his winning ways. KO or Submission only & only on @FiteTV @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/TPBn8xdiaz — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) September 23, 2020

– MLW Underground is set for later tonight on Fubo Sports TV at 6:00 pm EST. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s show, along with a teaser for MLW content on DAZN:

* Jerry Lynn vs. Kid Romeo

* MLW Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima vs. Mike Awesome

* Steve Corino in action.