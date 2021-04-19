Various News: Kylie Rae vs. Thunder Rosa Match Pushed Back To August, ROH Releases Free Ladder War Match, Asuka Reveals Her Morning Routine

– Warrior Wrestling has confirmed reports from last month that Thunder Rosa has been forced to back out of her match with Women’s Champion Kylie Rae. The NWA recently rescheduled some dates and the match with Rosa was pushed to August 21. Rae will defend against an unnamed opponent on June 5 and if she retains there, she’ll face Rosa in August. Here’s the statement:

Warrior Wrestling announced today that the advertised Kylie Rae vs. Thunder Rosa match scheduled for Saturday, June 5th will be delayed until the third Stadium Series show on Saturday, August 21st. The delay comes due to the NWA changing its taping schedule for early June and Thunder Rosa no longer being available that day. Warrior Wrestling worked with the NWA and Thunder Rosa to reschedule the match for Saturday, August 21st.

Kylie Rae will still make her return to pro wrestling on Saturday, June 5th, and defend the Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship. Her opponent will be named in the coming days, and the entire card will be revealed over the course of this week and next week.

If Kylie is still champion on August 21st, the match with Rosa will be for the title.

– ROH has released a free match from 2012, a Ladder War featuring Kevin Steen vs. El Generico.

– Asuka has posted a new video in which she details her morning routine.