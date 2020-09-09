wrestling / News
Various News: Lacey Evans Reveals Her Mount Rushmore of Wrestling, UpUpDownDown Nominated For ESports Award, Effy Announces Twink Gauntlet Return
– Lacey Evans appeared on today’s episode of The Bump where she revealed her Mount Rushmore of wrestling. It includes Madusa, Sara Amato, Natalya and…herself.
Who is on @LaceyEvansWWE's Mount Rushmore of @WWE?
1. @Madusa_rocks
2. @WWESaraAmato
3. @NatbyNature
4. DUH!!! 😁#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/Wp5eMW5gil
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) September 9, 2020
– UpUpDownDown has been nominated for an ESports Award for ESports Content Creator of the Year.
Support @XavierWoodsPhD by voting for him in the link below!https://t.co/fEISrahYfh#esportsawards pic.twitter.com/ugUY1LGZB6
— UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) September 9, 2020
– Effy has announced that the “Twink Gauntlet” for his “Big Gay Brunch” event on October 10th at 11 AM at the Marion County Fairgrounds.
The #TwinkGauntlet is returning for #EFFYSBIGGAYBRUNCH
Oct 10th
11AM
Marion County Fairgrounds
Tixxx:https://t.co/qzUkfz8zOz pic.twitter.com/kQ0ycTpJx7
— EFFY (@EFFYlives) September 9, 2020
