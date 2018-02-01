 

wrestling / News

Various News: Lana Attempts to Break World Record, Latest Reality of Wrestling Seminar Online

February 1, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lana WWE Smackdown

– Lana attempted to break a world record while promoting the season finale of Total Divas. You can see the video below of the WWE star trying to break the “pencil bag” Guinesss World Record below:

– Here is the latest of Booker T’s Reality Of Wrestling seminar videos, courtesy of WrestleZone:

article topics :

Lana, Reality of Wrestling, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading