Various News: Lana Attempts to Break World Record, Latest Reality of Wrestling Seminar Online
February 1, 2018 | Posted by
– Lana attempted to break a world record while promoting the season finale of Total Divas. You can see the video below of the WWE star trying to break the “pencil bag” Guinesss World Record below:
– Here is the latest of Booker T’s Reality Of Wrestling seminar videos, courtesy of WrestleZone: