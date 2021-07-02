wrestling / News

Various News: Lana Discusses WWE Release In Talk Is Jericho Clip, Tickets Officially On Sale For ROH Glory By Honor

July 2, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
– Chris Jericho has released a clip of his recent conversation with Lana (aka CJ Perry) on Talk is Jericho. You can watch the clip below, which features Lana discussing some of the details of her WWE release.

– Tickets for ROH Glory by Honor 2021 are officially on sale. It will be a two-night event on August 20 and August 22 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. For more information on tickets, you can visit ROH’s official website.

